Verizon appoints Maggie Hallbach to lead its Public Sector business

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today appointed Maggie Hallbach to the role of senior vice president for Verizon Public Sector. She will lead the team that serves the company’s federal, state, local, education and Verizon Frontline public safety customers.



Over her 25 years at Verizon, Hallbach served in a variety of executive and leadership roles, most recently as Verizon Public Sector’s vice president of business development and strategic sales, where she was focused on developing, designing and capturing strategic opportunities. Hallbach also led the team responsible for strategic sales initiatives, including the alignment of sales priorities to the overall Verizon Public Sector strategy.

“Maggie’s background, deep relationships and expertise in the public sector enable her to partner strategically with our customers to help them achieve their missions through innovation and digitization,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business. “Maggie is exactly the right person to lead and grow our Verizon Public Sector business and continue the incredible momentum we have experienced with our federal, state, local, education and Verizon Frontline customers.”

During her tenure at Verizon, Hallbach has been focused on delivering customer experience enhancements and building high performing teams. This has included leadership of Verizon’s Lean Six Sigma efforts to drive ongoing business transformation and process improvement across Verizon Business. She also served as vice president of the state, local and education markets for Verizon where she led teams responsible for developing solutions to address the increasingly complex requirements of state and local governments, public safety and education clients.

Maggie earned a Master of Business Administration in marketing and finance from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Brown University. She is committed to inclusion of youth and adults with special needs, dedicating time to TOP Soccer, Best Buddies International and supporting the Arc of Northern Virginia. With this appointment, Maggie will also join the boards of directors at the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) and the United Service Organizations (USO).

“I am grateful every day to work with people who are all focused on delivering the most transformative solutions – built on the most reliable and secure networks – that modernize and safeguard critical infrastructure, and enable those in public service to achieve their missions,” said Hallbach. “It’s an amazing time in the public sector, and with this world-class team and the launch of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, there are no limits to how we can partner with our customers to help them better serve their constituents.”

