DocGo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Monday, March 14

DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions, today announced that the company will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the markets close on Monday, March 14. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30am ET the next day.

Conference call and webcast details:

Tuesday, March 15, 8:30am ET

1-877-407-0784 (U.S.)

1-201-689-8560 (international)

Conference ID: 13727132

The webcast can be accessed under Events on the Investors section of the company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

