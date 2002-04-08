Applied Therapeutics Supports 15th Annual Rare Disease Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ( APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today is recognizing the 15th Annual Rare Disease Day to help elevate awareness of rare diseases and call attention to the unique challenges facing people with rare diseases.



Applied Therapeutics is proud to support Rare Disease Day events across the U.S., including participating in the 5th Annual GLOW for Galactosemia Event in Knoxville, Tennessee, and virtually supporting GLOW teams across the country as they raise awareness of Galactosemia, a rare genetic metabolic disease resulting in an inability to metabolize the sugar galactose, which is found in foods and is also synthesized by the body. The company is collaborating with advocacy partners on a wide range of Galactosemia initiatives throughout the year, including Race 4 Jase and Fore Joey’s Cause. Applied Therapeutics is also partnering with the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Foundation and the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation to raise awareness of SORD Deficiency, a rare disease which results in a progressive, debilitating hereditary neuropathy.

“We are pleased to support advocacy events such as GLOW for Galactosemia, and appreciate the tireless efforts of our advocacy partners, who raise awareness about the impact of rare diseases,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Applied Therapeutics. “We are committed to developing treatments for rare diseases with high unmet medical need, such as Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency and PMM2-CDG.”

About Rare Disease Day

Rare Disease Day takes place every year on the last day of February to raise awareness among the public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients’ lives. It was established in 2008 by EURORDIS, the organization representing rare disease patients in Europe, and is now observed in more than 80 nations. In the U.S., Rare Disease Day is sponsored by the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the largest and leading independent, non-profit organization committed to the identification, treatment, and cure of rare diseases. For more information about Rare Disease Day in the U.S. and to search for information about rare diseases, visit NORD’s website, rarediseases.org/rare-disease-day.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. Applied Therapeutics’ portfolio includes three Phase 3 programs for diseases with high unmet medical need and no approved treatment options. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia and SORD Deficiency. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart.

A copy of the Company's February 2022 Corporate Presentation is posted to the Investor Relations section of Applied Therapeutics' website.

