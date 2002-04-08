Travere Therapeutics Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2022 and Raises Awareness for People Living with Rare Disease

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. ( TVTX) joins the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS), and the rare community worldwide in recognizing today as Rare Disease Day 2022.



Rare and ultra-rare diseases affect approximately 400 million people worldwide, and most of these disorders do not have approved treatments.1 People living with rare disease face misdiagnosis, a healthcare environment unfamiliar with their medical needs, limited treatment options, and often, a sense of isolation and invisibility.

“On Rare Disease Day, and every other day of the year, we aim to amplify the stories and experiences of people living with rare disease,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Innovation in medicine, meaningful support, and changes in policy that benefit rare families can only begin and advance with listening to the rare community.”

In 2021 Travere launched the Rare Life campaign, a series of written and video stories that explore the lived experience of people living with rare liver, metabolic and kidney disorders. The series reveals the often-arduous journey to diagnosis, and the day-to-day concerns of disease management with limited treatment options, while also casting light on people’s joys, interests and passions.

“We strive in all that we do to make a positive impact and provide hope for people to live fully,” said Dr. Dube. “Our actions are guided by the voices of rare patients and caregivers.”

Travere Therapeutics honors Rare Disease Day with a program for its workforce featuring a panel of people sharing their experiences with the rare kidney disease IgA nephropathy. IgA nephropathy usually is diagnosed in young adults; up to 40% have rapidly progressing disease that leads to kidney failure within 10 to 20 years.2,3

Rare Disease Day, which is held on the last day of February every year, seeks to build public awareness about rare diseases and their impact on people's lives. It is led in the US by NORD and internationally by EURORDIS. For information on Rare Disease Day participation, visit rarediseaseday.us or rarediseaseday.org.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

About NORD

Established in 1983, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is a unique federation of voluntary health organizations dedicated to helping people with rare "orphan" diseases and assisting the organizations that serve them. A nonprofit organization, NORD represents the 30 million Americans with rare diseases and is committed to the identification, treatment and cure of rare disorders through patient assistance, education, advocacy, research and patient/family services. For more information about NORD, visit rarediseases.org.

About EURORDIS

EURORDIS-Rare Diseases Europe is a unique, non-profit alliance of over 800 rare disease patient organisations from 70+ countries that work together to improve the lives of the 30 million people living with a rare disease in Europe. Rare Disease Day was launched by EURORDIS and its Council of National Alliances in 2008 and brings together millions of people in solidarity. EURORDIS coordinates the global community in organising Rare Disease Day, which takes place on the last day of February each year to raise awareness of the impact that rare diseases have on over 300 million people around the world. For more information about EURORDIS, visit eurordis.org.

