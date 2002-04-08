AgroFresh Solutions to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ( AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that its management team, including Clinton Lewis, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference and meet with investors on Monday, March 14, 2022. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their Roth salesperson for meeting availability.



About AgroFresh

AgroFresh ( AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

Investor Contact:

For AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

Jeff Sonnek - Investor Relations

ICR Inc.

[email protected]

646-277-1263