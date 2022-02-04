Trulieve Celebrates Black History Month Throughout February

PR Newswire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., is proud to share its 2022 Black History Month initiatives and programs, which demonstrate a commitment to cultivating success and fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity for all.

Trulieve has invested extensively to build up its internal team in the past year to:

Establish the industry's first Supplier Diversity program led by the Company's in-house Supplier Diversity Specialist

Hire a Director of ESG/DEI to lead sustainability and diversity efforts

Create Employee Resource Groups to be a voice for its employees

Conduct training related to internal unconscious bias and diversity sensitivity

Expand brand diversity through a partnership with Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush , among other minority-owned partners.

"Trulieve's extensive Black History Month initiatives reflect the Company's ongoing commitment to supporting Black entrepreneurs and communities that exist both in and out of the cannabis industry," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Our mission to promote well-being through cannabis allows us to create profound economic and social advancement opportunities within the communities we serve. We look forward to cultivating additional local partnerships through our growing DEI team and showcasing how cannabis can create consequential, powerful change."

The company's external community efforts this year focused on righting the wrongs experienced of minorities due to cannabis enforcement and promoting Black Health and Wellness. Some of the initiatives and programs during Black History Month include:

Donating to the NAACP local chapters in operational markets to help support the work the organization is doing in the communities Trulieve serves, including reentry services, expungement clinics, education, and more.

Donating to the Center for Black Equity, an organization aimed at improving the lives of Black LGBTQ+ people globally. This organization is dedicated to improving health and wellness opportunities, economic empowerment, and equal rights while promoting individual and collective work, responsibility, and self-determination.

Donating to the Black Veterans Project, an organization which advances research, advocacy, and litigation to address systemic racial inequities across the military and the veteran landscape.

Sponsoring a Legal Clinic and Community Resource Fair with the Florida Justice Project , a nonprofit committed to advancing health equity in the Tampa Bay, Florida area.

, a nonprofit committed to advancing health equity in the area. Co-hosting a Black Women in Cannabis event with An Empowered You in Miami, Florida on February 4, 2022 .

event with An Empowered You in on . Commissioning Black artists to create a series of custom Black History Month prints that were gifted to patients visiting any of the Company's Florida retail locations.

retail locations. Launching a Listening Tour with Trulieve Georgia's Chief Diversity Officer Champ Bailey in Adel, Georgia .

For more information, or to explore more Black History Month initiatives, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

