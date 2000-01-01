Why Investors Need to Start Thinking About ESG

One of the fastest-growing trends in the world of investment right now is environmental, social and corporate governance factors, or ESG. Asset managers and investors worldwide are jumping on the bandwagon, asking companies to improve their environmental credentials and kicking any businesses out of their portfolios that do not meet strict standards.

While it could be a mistake to base one's investment decisions on whether or not a company meets specific environmental or governance criteria, I do acknowledge these are essential factors to consider when analyzing a company as a potential addition to my portfolio.

In particular, I think the environmental and social factors are becoming more and more important to consider. This is not because I think that companies without strong environmental and social criteria are bad investments. Instead, I believe companies not paying attention to these trends are not forward-thinking enough.

Looking forward to growth

To be successful, every company and business needs to think about the next step; where they are going to earn the next dollar, which market they are going to enter next and how their competitors may react.

In a world where investors and customers are increasingly wary of environmental and social responsibilities, companies cannot afford to ignore these factors. Doing so may limit their audience and restrict future growth.

Most investors would not want to invest in a company that ignores growth trends in its sector because it thinks it knows best.

A great example is IBM ( IBM, Financial) several years ago, when the company missed the cloud computing revolution. Ignoring a company's environmental and social credentials is very similar. Suppose a corporation is going to overlook these factors; how can investors be sure that it will be able to maintain a strong relationship with customers as the world develops?

Further, if a company is overlooking these issues, then one has to ask what else it may be missing.

Arguably, investors cannot trust a company that has lied to its shareholders. Even if it is just once or twice, a company that lies to its investors cannot be trusted. If management treats its shareholders with contempt, how can shareholders trust a management team to produce and create wealth for them? If a company overlooks such a significant transformation, such as the ESG shift, then what else is it missing? It could be missing significant technological changes or shifts in customer behavior.

Put simply, investors need to start paying attention to companies' ESG policies. These policies can tell us a lot about a management team's ability to react and respond to developing market trends and how reactive a business is to outside threats and changing customer preferences.

A new era

This brings me to Berkshire Hathaway's ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) latest annual report. Berkshire has long been a leader in the ESG space for its heavy investments in renewable energy and a shareholder-first mentality developed by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) himself.

But the company has been coming under pressure in recent years for its lack of environmental disclosure. That seems to be why Buffett allowed Greg Abel a couple of pages in this year's annual report to talk about Berkshire's efforts to reduce emissions.

In my view, the detailed analysis of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's renewable commitments and BNSF's position is an acknowledgment that the company needed to do more to illustrate its environmental policies. Abel's analysis shows the business is not standing still. Rather, Berkshire is changing with the times and is investing billions to make sure it will not be left behind.

This is precisely the sort of forward-thinking, shareholder-friendly initiative that many other companies should also look to adopt.