Buffett Keeps Buying Berkshire as Bargains Vanish

Over the weekend, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) published its annual report for 2021. The report provided a comprehensive analysis of the conglomerate's progress last year. The Oracle of Omaha devoted a large section of his regular letter to reviewing the so-called four "giants" of the Berkshire portfolio, which have helped drive value across the business over the past couple of years.

These companies have enabled the company to increase the long-term earnings power, which as the Oracle noted in his letter, is the best way to increase the value of the enterprise. Another way to increase the value of an enterprise is to repurchase shares.

"When the price/value equation is right, this path is the easiest and most certain way for us to increase your wealth," Buffett noted in his letter.

This has become his favorite avenue for returning cash to investors over the past two years.

Buying back stock

Over the past two years, as the number of attractive equity and business opportunities has dwindled, the conglomerate has deployed around $53 billion to repurchase its own shares.

Buffett explains in his letter that the company has repurchased 9% of its outstanding shares over the past two years based on the number of shares outstanding at the end of 2019. The total cost of these repurchases is $51.7 billion.

And since the end of the year, the group has spent a further $1.2 billion.

Following these repurchases, the remaining shareholders own around 10% more of all of the conglomerate's businesses than they did at the beginning of 2019. This is a substantial increase (or a substantial reduction in the number of outstanding shares depending on which view you take).

It illustrates the power of well-timed repurchases. Buying back stock at the right price is not something many businesses work toward.

I think it is also worth noting the aggressive nature of this strategy. Based on a figure of $53 billion, Buffett has spent more money buying Berkshire stock in the past year than it has on any other equity position ever. Even Berkshire's Apple ( AAPL, Financial) holding, which was worth $161 billion at the end of 2021, only cost $31 billion.

What's more, if Berkshire were an individual equity position in the conglomerate's portfolio, it would be the second-largest after Apple. Excluding Apple, it would be the largest.

Further, the company generated $39.4 billion in operating cash flow in 2021. Capital spending totaled $13.3 billion, giving a rough free cash flow figure of $26.1 billion. During the year, the company repurchased shares worth $27 billion. Put another way, Berkshire is investing all of its free cash flow into repurchases.

Undervalued

These figures are worth noting for a few reasons. They show Buffett believes the stock is deeply undervalued.

They also show that he is willing to act with conviction to buy back the company's own shares. Any company that is willing to invest more than its entire free cash flow every year into repurchasing shares deserves a second look, in my opinion, especially since it is repurchasing the stock at an attractive valuation.

The figures also appear to show Buffett is really is struggling to find attractive opportunities in the current investment environment. This is not necessarily a bad thing, though by repurchasing shares instead of reinvesting capital in high-return opportunities, shareholders may have to accept a lower return on invested capital.

I also think it is worth keeping an eye on the price the Oracle is willing to pay to repurchase shares. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Berkshire paid around $280 per B share.

We know the company has continued to repurchase stock during the first few weeks of 2022. During this period, the equity has traded between $304 and as high as $330. This implies Buffett continues to believe the stock is undervalued by a significant amount.