Goodness Growth Holdings Launches Full Line of Cannabis Flower in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota operating subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC, has launched a full line of cannabis flower in Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The launch of cannabis flower is in accordance with Minnesota's new regulations allowing certified medical cannabis patients in the state to purchase cannabis in its natural form, as dried whole flower.

Governor Tim Walz signed the legislation to allow cannabis flower sales on May 26, 2021. The new law will greatly improve Minnesotans' access to natural, affordable cannabis flower that is state-tested and safer than cannabis flower purchased from the illicit market.

"We applaud Gov. Walz, the Minnesota State Legislature, and the Office of Medical Cannabis for its decision to allow flower sales to certified cannabis patients in Minnesota," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "Allowing the sale of cannabis flower will greatly benefit existing patients, bring new patients into the program, and ensure the continued viability of Minnesota's medical cannabis program. Flower sales will reduce the cost of medication for many patients, while also significantly increasing product optionality and diversity."

At launch, the Company will have a wide variety of strains and product formats at all eight of its Green Goods® dispensaries in Minnesota. Select strains will also be available for purchase at all other registered medical cannabis dispensaries in the state to help ensure that all Minnesotans have access to a wide variety of cannabis flower strains. Green Goods will continue to make new strains available for patients throughout the year.

Minnesota's medical cannabis patients have already shown a positive response to these new regulations. To purchase cannabis flower, patients are required to set up a consult with a certified pharmacist at a registered medical dispensary. Over 2,000 patients scheduled consults on the very first day consults were made available, with thousands more setting up consults during the month of February.

Find more details and the full Green Goods menu at https://visitgreengoods.com/mn/.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its teams of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines, and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in eight markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

