H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

- New Purchases: VGIT, VO, VTV, VMBS, EMLC, BBJP, EFV, EWU, BLV, FNDE, VWO, SLYV, VCIT, VFH, USHY, EMB, FSTA, IXC, EWG, VDC, DBEF, SPSM, CNYA, EWW, MOAT, SCHM, CVX, COST,
- Added Positions: BND, VTI, BSV, VEA, NLY, WPC, OPI, ARI,
- Reduced Positions: CWB, XT, DTEC, AAXJ, HYG, STPZ, VTIP, BKLN, DGRO, PGX, IWD, PFF, IEFA, EPRT, HOMZ, STAG, VB, SCHP, BIV, ICF, LQD, AGZ, VGSH, AAPL, RC,
- Sold Out: HD, UWM,
For the details of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26h+retirement+design+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 310,762 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 994.73%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,628 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.38%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 101,984 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 912.25%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 101,822 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 126,906 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.56%
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 101,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 25,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 36,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 91,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 153,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 81,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 994.73%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.5%. The holding were 310,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 164.38%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 103,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 912.25%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 101,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 126,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.54.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 86.52%. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.41%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 25,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 84.95%. The sale prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.67%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 26,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 76.35%. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.05%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 53,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 94.99%. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.33%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 4,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.24%. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.81%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 8,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 89.14%. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.65%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 13,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.
