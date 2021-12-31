H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF

New Purchases: VGIT, VO, VTV, VMBS, EMLC, BBJP, EFV, EWU, BLV, FNDE, VWO, SLYV, VCIT, VFH, USHY, EMB, FSTA, IXC, EWG, VDC, DBEF, SPSM, CNYA, EWW, MOAT, SCHM, CVX, COST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2021Q4, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 310,762 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 994.73% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,628 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.38% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 101,984 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 912.25% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 101,822 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 126,906 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.56%

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 101,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 25,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 36,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 91,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $29.47, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 153,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 81,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 994.73%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.5%. The holding were 310,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 164.38%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $221.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.82%. The holding were 103,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 912.25%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 101,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 78.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 126,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The sale prices were between $50.53 and $66.27, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 86.52%. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.41%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 25,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 84.95%. The sale prices were between $61.49 and $67, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.67%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 26,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 76.35%. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.05%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 53,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 94.99%. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.33%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 4,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.24%. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.81%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 8,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced to a holding in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun by 89.14%. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $54.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.65%. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC still held 13,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.