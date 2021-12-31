Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Freedom Holding Corp, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Valiant Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Freedom Holding Corp, sells Zillow Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Netflix Inc, Root Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valiant Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Valiant Capital Management, L.P. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valiant+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,700,000 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio.
  2. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 2,207,967 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
  3. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 2,207,967 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
  4. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,447,549 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 325,800 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $569.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 91,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 976,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC)

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Freedom Holding Corp by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $67.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 227,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8.

Sold Out: Root Inc (ROOT)

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Root Inc. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.31.

Sold Out: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)

Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ocugen Inc. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $7.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Valiant Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles