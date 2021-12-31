Valiant Capital Management, L.P. Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Freedom Holding Corp, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Dropbox Inc, Netflix Inc

- Added Positions: PANW, PTON, FRHC,
- Reduced Positions: Z, NFLX, CRSP, CRM, GOOG, SHAK, EDR, EDR, SDGR, TTWO, AMZN, ADSK, MLNK, HGEN,
- Sold Out: DBX, ROOT, OCGN,
For the details of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valiant+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 2,700,000 shares, 13.69% of the total portfolio.
- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 2,207,967 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.27%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,447,549 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 325,800 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $569.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 91,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 82.38%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 976,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freedom Holding Corp (FRHC)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Freedom Holding Corp by 75.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $67.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 227,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8.Sold Out: Root Inc (ROOT)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Root Inc. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.31.Sold Out: Ocugen Inc (OCGN)
Valiant Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ocugen Inc. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $15.67, with an estimated average price of $7.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Valiant Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
