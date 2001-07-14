SG Blocks, Inc. Closes on Approximately 114 Acre Mixed-Use Site in Durant, OK

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company continues its development growth with the closing of the approximately 114-acre “McLean mixed-use” site in Durant, OK. The site has been under contract since November 2021. The purchase agreement was made between Durant Industrial Authority and SG Blocks.

SG Blocks anticipates building approximately 300 residential units and up to 680,000 square feet of industrial manufacturing space on the mixed-use property. The site property was acquired with funds generated from the Company’s operating cash flow.

The overall project financing is expected to include Company equity, bank debt and local government incentives. The total costs to develop the 114-acre project is estimated approximately $200 million, which includes design, site work and delivery of units.

“This project epitomizes what we look for in a development opportunity, a clean and level site, with the manufacturing location in close proximity to the residential site,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “Our platform is designed to earn revenue from development activities, manufacturing buildings and residential units, asset sales and rental income. Our system is end-to-end with maximum vertical integration.”

The demand for industrial manufacturing space in the region is significant and the McLean Industrial Park will offer the Company the option of build to lease or build to own for other members of the manufacturing community. Currently, the Company envisions eight new facilities totaling approximately 60,000 SF per facility.

“The Durant community is excited about the ability of SG Blocks’ McLean development to create new quality jobs and much needed housing for the rapid population growth we have been experiencing in the region,” Lisa Taylor, Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority noted. “We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate and improve our community.”

The residential units are being built to help meet some of the significant need for workforce housing due to the expansion of other employers in the region. Each residential unit is anticipated to average roughly 1,000-1,500 SF and offer 1 to 3 bedrooms.

The Company has commenced the design process and anticipates a groundbreaking at the manufacturing site in the fourth quarter of 2022.

