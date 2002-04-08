Vislink to Join Dorna Sports and MotoGP™ at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2022

Will Showcase Latest Advancements in 5G Networks for Demanding Sports Broadcasting

Hackettstown, NJ, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink ( VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced it will join Dorna Sports and MotoGP™ at Mobile World Congress (“MWC”) Barcelona 2022 from February 28 to March 3. The Dorna Sports MotoGP™ exhibit will be located in Hall 6, Stand 6C35. The event is perfectly timed to coincide with the beginning of the 2022 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship in Qatar, which Vislink will be supporting with equipment and technology.

The Dorna Sports MotoGP™ exhibit will provide an up-close view of the technology used at the first-ever standalone 5G network test, undertaken at Silverstone during the British GP in 2021. Vislink partnered with Dorna at that event by delivering the equipment for all 36 radio frequency COFDM signals, allowing Dorna to ensure top-quality wireless professional solutions in more than one million square meters of each circuit layout. Additional information about this worlds-first 5G wireless camera and on-board system for sports broadcasting can be viewed at this link.

"We are grateful for the invitation from Dorna Sports to participate in their MWC exhibit and are proud to be a partner in their worldwide ecosystem,” said Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “We are excited to leverage our innovations in 5G technologies to deliver live sports content to audiences that provide maximum bandwidth, low latency and outstanding user experience. Vislink looks forward to supporting Dorna Sports in their efforts to develop the future of sports technology and broadcasting.”

The presence at MWC of 2021 MotoGP™ World Champion Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha YZR-M1 bike, displayed at 64 degrees of lean angle on the stage, will prove a key attraction for visitors and industry professionals visiting the MotoGP™ stand. A perfect way to create buzz in a unique technological environment, the motorcycle serves to show the world how every Grand Prix can offer an incredible technological experience, enjoying the speed and passion that combine to create the sport’s DNA.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

