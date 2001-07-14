Tyler Technologies to Participate in March 2022 Investor Conferences

%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ETyler+Technologies%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E (NYSE: TYL) will participate in two investor conferences in March 2022.

Brian Miller, Tyler's executive vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, California, on March 8 at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Miller will also participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research Software Virtual March Madness Conference on March 22 at 10:35 a.m. ET.

Miller will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at each conference. A live webcast of the fireside discussions will be accessible at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tylertech.com%2FPresentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other.

