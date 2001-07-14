Citigroup Changes 2022 Investor Day to a Virtual-Only Format

Citi today announced that its Investor Day event on Wednesday, March 2 will be a virtual–only event. The decision to change to a fully virtual event follows the firm’s COVID-19 protocols after two presenters tested positive in recent days.

“While we hoped to host our Investor Day in person, health and safety must be our top priority,” said Citi CEO Jane Fraser. “We believe a virtual format is the right decision given our circumstances, and we remain excited about and committed to presenting our strategy, progress over the last year and our path forward to our investors this week.”

Citi will announce a detailed agenda and viewing information on Tuesday, March 1. The webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor at approximately 7:30am ET on Wednesday, March 2. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005570/en/