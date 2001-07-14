ZipRecruiter to Present at Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conference:

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 8th 2022

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.ziprecruiter.com.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past five years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2022 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.

2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 1, 2022.

