Adtalem Global Education Appoints Cheryl James as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, has appointed Cheryl James as senior vice president, chief human resources officer, effective immediately. In her role, James is responsible for leading the company’s centralized human resources (HR) organization and for guiding the attraction, retention and development of talent across Adtalem and its family of institutions.

“I am excited to welcome Cheryl to Adtalem and the leadership team. Cheryl brings more than 30 years of HR leadership experience to the organization and has implemented proven strategies that enrich cultures, empower employees and drive overall organizational effectiveness,” said Steve Beard, president and CEO. “Cheryl joins us at a pivotal time in the company’s history, as we fully shift our focus to healthcare education, and during a highly competitive time for talent. We are thrilled to benefit from the years of leadership experience Cheryl brings to our team.”

Most recently, James served as the chief human resources officer at Hillrom, a leading medical technology company, where she was responsible for leading the company’s talent strategy to increase employee engagement and drive its business goals and vision. Prior to that role, from 2015 to 2020, James served as vice president, human resources overseeing HR for the company’s international and surgical businesses and corporate functions. Prior to joining Hillrom, James held various executive leadership roles at other leading medical and healthcare companies, including Baxter Healthcare and Pfizer Inc.

“It’s a privilege to join Adtalem at such an important time in its remarkable transformation journey. I have a passion for people — and with the right tools, programs and practices in place — we can enhance organizational effectiveness, unlock potential and aid in fulfilling careers,” said Cheryl James, chief human resources officer, Adtalem. “The team has done a fantastic job doing just that, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to accelerate these practices to maximize our efforts.”

James earned her master’s degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University and bachelor’s degree in communications from Indiana State University. She was named one of the Top 50 HR Professionals 2021 by the National Diversity Conference.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees, and a network of more than 275,000 alumni and over 82,000 ACAMS members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter %40adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

