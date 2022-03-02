Cepton, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high+performance+MMT%26reg%3B+lidar+solutions, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

Cowen’s 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Presentation: 11:40 AM – 12:10 PM ET

Participants: Dr. Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Winston Fu, Chief Financial Officer

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcowen110%2Fcept%2F2002600

Berenberg Industrial Technologies Conference

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Lidar industry panel discussion: 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET

Participants: Dr. Jun Pei, Chief Executive Officer

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fberenberg%2Fcepton-technologies-march-2022

Cepton management will also host investor meetings at the Cowen and Berenberg conferences. Please contact Cepton Investor Relations [email protected] for additional information.

Cepton’s participation at both conferences will be available live via webcast with links to the webcasts along with Cepton’s investor presentation and other relevant company information at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.cepton.com%2F.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart+cities, smart+spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT®), Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve its vision of safe and autonomous transportation for everyone.

Cepton has been awarded the largest known ADAS lidar series production award in the industry to date, based on the number of vehicle models awarded, to support General Motors’ Ultra Cruise program. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

