Penn National Gaming's "myheroes" Program Reaches Milestone with 100,000 Active-Duty Military, Veterans and First Responders Enrolled

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its “myheroes” program, which honors active-duty military, veterans and first responders, has surpassed enrollment of 100,000 members. In celebration of this milestone, the company has dedicated $100,000 to support local veterans organizations and first responder groups in the communities in which it operates.

Launched in May 2021, “myheroes” is an exclusive, fully integrated extension of Penn National’s industry leading mychoice rewards loyalty program. “myheroes” provides our nation’s active-duty military, veterans and first responder patrons and their chosen companion access to exclusive discounts, offers and unique events across Penn National’s 44 properties in 20 states.

“The ‘myheroes’ program is our way of honoring and giving back to all those heroes who have sacrificed so much for our safety. I’m proud of how our properties have embraced this program and made it such a success,” said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. “As we reach this milestone, we’re pleased to contribute $100,000 to local veterans and first responder organizations across the country that are helping to make a difference in our communities. We look forward to further developing this unique program and supporting our nation’s heroes as part of Penn National’s ongoing charitable and community outreach.”

More information on the program can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mychoice.com%2Fmyheroes and more information about Penn National’s support for veterans can be found on its corporate+website.

About Penn National Gaming

With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 44 properties across 20 states, Penn National is a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well as online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. In addition, in October 2021, Penn National acquired Score Media and Gaming, Inc. (“theScore”). Combined with the power of Barstool Sports and theScore, Penn National has become North America’s leading digital, entertainment, sports content, gaming and technology company. The Company's omni-channel approach is further bolstered by its mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 25 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005182/en/