Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sells Schlumberger, Yum China Holdings Inc, EOG Resources Inc

- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 2,142 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,575 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 3,221 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,779 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 1,581 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $363.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Reduced: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 30.11%. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund still held 4,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.
