Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sells Schlumberger, Yum China Holdings Inc, EOG Resources Inc

New Purchases: UNH, ZTS,

UNH, ZTS, Added Positions: NVO, MA,

NVO, MA, Reduced Positions: EOG,

EOG, Sold Out: SLB, YUMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Zoetis Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Mastercard Inc, sells Schlumberger, Yum China Holdings Inc, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund. As of 2021Q4, Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GUARDIAN CAPITAL DIVIDEND GROWTH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+capital+dividend+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 2,142 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,575 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 3,221 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,779 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 1,581 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $470.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $102.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $363.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund reduced to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 30.11%. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Guardian Capital Dividend Growth Fund still held 4,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.