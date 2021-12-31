Camden Capital, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, AppLovin Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: APP, RIVN, SPLG, AMT, MGK, LH, HOOD, CVS, KMI, SCHG, PBH, IEP, IAA, BTO, ZTS, CARG, BHF, NRK, ODFL, ESGE, BC, CHWY, DFAT, INGR, ABMD, HIVE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, AppLovin Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Apple Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Camden Capital, LLC owns 295 stocks with a total value of $466 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 128,537 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 68,598 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,964 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.4% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,085 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 59,413 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.17%

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 37,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $226.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $267.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 59,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 79,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 175.76%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $158.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 70.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 111,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $865.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in LendingClub Corp. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $33.9.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom. The sale prices were between $15.63 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.4%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 152,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.95%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2671.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.34%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $212.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 11,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 52.06%. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 196,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 65.43%. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $404.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 5,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.