Camden Capital, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, AppLovin Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: APP, RIVN, SPLG, AMT, MGK, LH, HOOD, CVS, KMI, SCHG, PBH, IEP, IAA, BTO, ZTS, CARG, BHF, NRK, ODFL, ESGE, BC, CHWY, DFAT, INGR, ABMD, HIVE,
- Added Positions: IWF, IWD, IWN, IWM, RPAR, TSLA, IVV, VEA, DGS, FNDE, IWR, ARCC, UTG, EPD, SCHH, O, DTD, IWO, PDI, ORCC, IEMG, DIA, DLN, EEM, OXLC, IJR, MINT, ET, XFLT, VUG, TT, MSCI, DOCU, DNMR, GDX, CCI, GLD, STWD, VB, MET, ZM, UBER, CRWD, VIOO, BITF, MTCH, EXAS, DJP, BMRN, SYF, XLF, WAT, ALGN, GD, ILMN, MAS, MIDD, PPC, PNW, TEX, TSN, VRSN, RPD, BX, DFS, PHYS, MARA, TMHC, NRZ, ALLY, ANET, AMN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, GOOGL, FB, NLY, QQQ, VGT, JNJ, CVX, RSP, CRM, IAU, MSFT, BA, NVDA, GOOG, CMCSA, ORCL, ICSH, IWV, PEP, PG, QCOM, HD, INTU, ABBV, SE, ACN, CSCO, COST, DHR, PFE, AVGO, PYPL, VZ, DIS, VOO, TXN, XBI, BAC, JPM, MPW, MRK, NOC, UNH, WMT, MPLX, ARKK, T, AMGN, LLY, UPS, EFA, VWO, ABT, INTC, NKE, SBUX, V, TTD, ADBE, ATAX, AEP, AMAT, BRK.B, EL, XOM, GE, GIS, GILD, LOW, MCK, SHW, WM, MA, SQ, APPN, XOS, SMMU, ADSK, KO, NEE, MCD, MS, TSM, TGT, WDAY, CHMI, FDN, SCHX, AMD, BTI, CNOB, D, DUK, EXC, HBAN, NFLX, PNC, SIVB, SO, TROW, TMO, IGR, PM, BLNK, FRC, SHOP, TEAM, KTB, PLTR, OUST, TLT, VNQ, VTV, XLE, BCE, CSGP, EW, NDAQ, SYK, FTNT, NOW, CC, XPEV, GSY, IEFA, VXF,
- Sold Out: WMG, NAC, EIX, LC, HEFA, NKX, EVM, VCV, NMIH, BFZ, JKE, MDT, ENB, MELI, DKNG, LNC, PZC, UPST, HON, SGRY, AM, CAS.U, SPYV, C, DE, IDXX, YUM, CEV, STEM, SPAB, APD, AXP, USB, VLO, BRK.A, NCA, KKR, SSSS, PANW, CB, AIG, GS, LVS, LUV, STMP, VER, MDLA, DVY, IVW, NOBL, VXX, ATVI, BG, CAT, EMR, LHX, IBM, ITW, TGTX, OLN, PGR, SWK, SYY, LYB, PCI, DSL, BE, BMEZ, ARKW, VYM, ADP, CTAS, COP, FITB, KLAC, LRCX, MGM, PPL, SPG, UNP, CSIQ, BTZ, CHTR, ALSN, TWTR, BABA, DGRO, HDV, PLD, CAH, CL, ICE, LMT, SNBR, UL, VRTX, HBI, SEM, ZG, SPLK, SNAP, DRV, EFV, IDV, PSQ, PWB, SPEM, VOD, AFIB, EDUT, VVR, NCV, JRO, SOS, PMVC, MOTV, KINZ, FINM, SLCR, AAC, GSQD, LGV, AAQC, VHC, SENS, EBON,
For the details of Camden Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camden+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Camden Capital, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 128,537 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 68,598 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,964 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.4%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,085 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 59,413 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.17%
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 37,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $67.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $226.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $225.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.17%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $267.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 59,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 79,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 175.76%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $158.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 32,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 70.33%. The purchase prices were between $24.04 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 111,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $865.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9.Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.07 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.43.Sold Out: LendingClub Corp (LC)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in LendingClub Corp. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $33.9.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.Sold Out: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $33.99 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $35.32.Sold Out: Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom (NKX)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom. The sale prices were between $15.63 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $16.16.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 35.4%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 152,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.95%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2671.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 36.34%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $212.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 11,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 52.06%. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $8.73, with an estimated average price of $8.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 196,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Camden Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 65.43%. The sale prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $404.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Camden Capital, LLC still held 5,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Camden Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Camden Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Camden Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Camden Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Camden Capital, LLC keeps buying