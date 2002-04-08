SANUWAVE Health to Host Conference Call and Provide Business Update

SANUWAVE will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 9:00 am ET



SUWANEE, GA, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. ( SNWV, Financial), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 9:00 am ET to discuss its recent business activity, provide an update on SEC filings and detail strategic initiatives.

Telephone access to the live call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784

International: 1-201-689-8560

A replay of the call can be accessed through March 9, 2022, at:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Passcode: 13727564

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health ( SNWV, Financial) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com .

Investor Relations Contact

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

978-922-2447

[email protected]