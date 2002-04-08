BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN), Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - REGI), First Horizon Corporation (NYSE - FHN), Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE - H

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Intricon will be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”). Intricon shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Intricon stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Intricon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $28.16 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/intricon-corporation-nasdaq-iin/.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - REGI)

Under the terms of the agreement, REG will be acquired by Chevron Corporation (“Chevron”) ( - CVX). REG shareholders will receive $61.50 in cash for each share of REG stock they hold. The transaction is valued at $3.15 billion. The investigation concerns whether the REG Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Chevron is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $88.73 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/renewable-energy-group-inc-nasdaq-regi/.

First Horizon Corporation ( - FHN)

Under the terms of the agreement, First Horizon will be acquired by TD Bank Group (“TD”) ( - TD). First Horizon shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of First Horizon stock they hold. The transaction is valued at $13.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the First Horizon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether TD is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/first-horizon-corporation--fhn/.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. ( - HTA)

Under the terms of the agreement, HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on Healthcare Realty’s unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022. The investigation concerns whether the HTA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Healthcare Realty is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/healthcare-trust-america-inc--hta/.

