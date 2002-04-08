Magnite to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, February 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform today announced that management will be presenting at the following financial conferences:



Management will host virtual meetings, as well as present and webcast at the 2022 Berenberg Thematic Software Conference on Tuesday, March 1st at 2:00 pm eastern time

Management will host virtual meetings at the SIG Susquehanna Financial Group 11th Annual Technology Conference on Thursday, March 3rd

A live webcast of the Berenberg presentation will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com . The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.



We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.



