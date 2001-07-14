TEGNA Names Humberto Hormaza President and General Manager at WTIC-WCCT in Hartford

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Humberto Hormaza has been named president and general manager at WTIC-WCCT, the FOX and CW affiliates in Hartford, Conn., effective March 7. In this role, Hormaza will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms as well as leading the station’s focus on community service and driving results for advertisers.

Hormaza joins WTIC-WCCT from Entravision Communications Corporation in Orlando, Fla., where he’s served as senior vice president and general manager since 2014. During his tenure, he successfully developed and launched new morning and midday news broadcasts as well as radio shows designed to serve the local community.

“Humberto is a proven leader with an outstanding track record,” said Larry Delia, SVP, media operations, TEGNA. “I am pleased that he will be joining the talented team in Hartford to lead them in their next chapter of success.”

Prior to Entravision, Hormaza was local sales manager at WJAN and WFUN in Miami and led the launch of MundoFOX. Previously, Hormaza was business development manager at WFOR and WBFS television stations serving the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market. He began his career as an account executive with WFOR where he was named the number one business development executive for six quarters consecutively.

Hormaza attended Miami Dade College and holds several sales and advertising certifications. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Heart of Florida United Way. Previously, he served on the Board of Directors for the American Red Cross and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He is also a Partnership Scholars Program Mentor at the University of Central Florida.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide.

