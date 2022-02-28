Medspresso Joins the Speciality Coffee Association of South Africa

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Medspresso™ is pleased to announce its membership in the Speciality Coffee Association of South Africa (SCASA).

SCASA is a non-profit organization that brings together coffee industry participants from various sectors in Southern Africa. Its objective is to promote the appreciation of high-quality coffees as well as the recognition of coffee industry workers in Southern Africa.

The organization's goal is to grow the South African coffee market and support all stakeholders through its motto of a "United Passion for Coffee", including the commitment to quality, the spirit of cooperation, sensitivity to the environment, and the consciousness of social issues.

SCASA is a representative for the World Coffee Events and the World Barista Competition and promotes contests associated with these organizations.

"Officially being a member of SCASA adds new depth to the brand. It's absolutely amazing to be part of such a prestigious association that serves the coffee community through so many channels and initiatives. At Medspresso™ we focus on continually enhancing the quality of our products and the value proposition to our consumers, and our new membership with SCASA will allow us to do just that." - says Michael Sachar, CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage.

Medspresso™ continues to concentrate on producing coffee of exceptional quality through its principle of 3E's: Extraordinary, Elegant, and Exquisite.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M 2 Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

