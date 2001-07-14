HR Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: HR) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is fair to Healthcare Realty shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Healthcare Realty shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Healthcare Realty and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Healthcare Realty shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Healthcare Realty shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

