HTA Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. is fair to Healthcare Trust shareholders. Healthcare Trust shareholders are expected to receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share comprised of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on Healthcare Realty’s unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022.

Halper Sadeh encourages Healthcare Trust shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected]lpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Healthcare Trust and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Healthcare Trust shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Healthcare Trust shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages Healthcare Trust shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005846/en/