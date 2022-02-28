AGAPE ATP CORPORATION Entered into Memorandum of Understanding for the Strategic Investment in Homey to Venture into Healthy Meal Delivery Service

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / AGAPE ATP Corporation ("AATP" or the "Company") today announced the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Homey Food Marketing Sdn Bhd ("Homey") for the strategic investment in Homey, a local medical and nutritional meal delivery start-up is based in Penang State, Malaysia. Subsequent to the signing of the MOU, AATP and Homey will initiate discussion to explore possibility of AATP'S strategic investment into Homey and the feasible investment structure.

The strategic investment allows AATP to enhance the Company's service offerings to the public and as part of the Company's continuous efforts in the transition to personalized wellness services and solutions providers. Aside from the basic healthy meal, Homey also provides personalized medical and nutritional meals to consumers with medical conditions and chronic diseases. Powered by a team of well-trained professionals, which consists of dieticians and nutritionists, Homey offers in-depth nutritional advice before creating a personalized meal plan for its customers.

The strategic investment is expected to drive multiple synergistic effects for both AATP and Homey. The investment in Homey, following AATP's recent joint venture with DSY Wellness, will further strengthen AATP's market offerings in the field of personalized nutrition. Following the investment, Homey will also accelerate its expansion plan to entire Malaysia, leveraging AATP's financial capability and US listing status. Homey is also targeting to expand to neighbouring countries in Q3 2022.

About Homey Food Marketing Sdn Bhd

Homey is a health tech nutrition optimization platform that is backed by a strong network of dietitians & nutritionists to meet your healthy dietary needs. Homey delivers healthy meals and therapeutic diets in Penang, KL, and Selangor while providing a range of nutrition services. The company is powered by a team of doctors, dietitians, and nutritionists, who work together with chefs to design meals that help consumers to achieve their health goals and needs.

About AGAPE ATP Corporation (OTC Pink: AATP)

AGAPE ATP CORPORATION is an emerging company dedicated and focused to develop a global sustainable "Wellness +" ecosystem. We continuously adapt, adopt, integrate, and develop effective health science and wellness solutions that are needed for today's world. For more information, visit http://www.agapeatpgroup.com/

