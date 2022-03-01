iFabric Corp to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") ( TSX:IFA, Financial)( OTCQX:IFABF, Financial), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Tuesday, March 1 at 1:00 PM PST. iFabric welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Hylton Karon, President of iFabric. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's investor website at www.ifabriccorp.com.

REGISTER HERE:

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"). IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others. Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

CONTACT:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Steve Hosein: [email protected]

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/690672/iFabric-Corp-to-Participate-in-Renmarks-Virtual-Non-Deal-Roadshow-Series-on-Tuesday-March-1-2022



