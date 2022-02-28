nDivision Adds Former Global Partner Channel Chief for Rackspace Technology, Michael Stephens, to Its Advisory Board

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that it has named Michael Stephens as a member of the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Stephens most recently served as Global Partner Channel Chief for Rackspace Technology. Prior to that, Michael held multiple channel, sales and operations leadership positions for CenturyLink and Qwest Communications where he led hundreds of sales, engineering, billing, and collections professionals within Business Markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University and a Masters of Science degree from Ball State University.

Mr. Stephens commented, "There continues to be a significant opportunity in the partner channel to position and sell infrastructure Managed Services and End User Help Desk services. I look forward to advising nDivision on how to maximize growth and profitability through alignment with the top technology master agent and distribution partners in the industry.

Mr. Stephens continued, "nDivision's use of Intelligent Automation and its more than eight years of experience providing its services 100% remotely, has led to a very efficient and high quality service delivery model. The savings that this generates allows nDivision to provide attractive discounts and commissions to its channel partners, while still frequently achieving 30% to 40% lower pricing to the end customer."

Commenting on the announcement, nDivision CEO, Alan Hixon, stated, "Michael is a highly regarded, proven professional and brings with him an extraordinary number of relevant connections and relationships in the channel, along with his twenty-five years of invaluable industry expertise. His insight and counseling will be invaluable as we are hyper-focused on driving new clients wins and revenue."

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 45 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied". More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services contact [email protected].

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of nDivision Inc. ("nDivision" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although nDivision's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause nDivision's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, nDivision specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

