Salem Podcast Network Announces New Podcast with Dennis Prager and Julie Hartman

Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Salem Podcast Network is adding a new podcast with Dennis Prager and Julie Hartman. The new “Dennis and Julie” podcast will explore all of life — in particular, the crisis of American education.

Julie Hartman is a senior at Harvard. At the age of 20, she sensed that most of her life she was exposed to one perspective. Searching for a non-left understanding of America, she found Dennis Prager’s book “Still the Best Hope,” his major work that explains both the left and America. As a result, she realized she actually held many conservative beliefs. Julie then reached out to Dennis, who was so impressed with her mind, heart, and eloquence, he invited her on to his national talk show. Not long after, she sat in for him for all three hours of the show, and probably becoming the youngest person to ever host a national talk show.

The two of them are starting a unique weekly podcast, “Dennis and Julie.” Dennis is already one of the most listened and viewed thinkers in America — and for that matter, the world. In addition to his Salem talk show, his Prager University website has a billion views a year. And Julie has already begun to garner a following of her own. Her Wall Street Journal column, “Harvard Students Are Covid Sheep,” became a national sensation.

“Dennis and Julie” launches March 1st on the Salem Podcast Network, delivering a new episode every week. “This is one of the most compelling stories I have heard. Julie Hartman realized she was a conservative while attending one of the most liberal colleges in the US,” said Phil Boyce, Salem’s Sr. VP of Spoken Word Formats. “She reached out to Dennis Prager, and the rest is history.”

“One of the many unique aspects of ‘Dennis and Julie’ is that it will attract people of all ages. Another is that it will be tremendously entertaining, as both Dennis and Julie combine wit with wisdom,” added Boyce.

“Finding Dennis's work changed my life. I discovered the historic significance of the American value system and just how much our society today has come to be guided by the wrong principles. I hope that Dennis and I can make the world more understandable to our audience and impart to our listeners — especially those my age — how important it is to resist the far left push that comes at them every day. I'm honored to work with Dennis and I'm grateful to Salem for trusting me with this opportunity,” said Julie.

