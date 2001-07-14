Juniper Networks Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Indoor Location Services, Furthest in Completeness of Vision

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2022+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant%2C+Indoor+Location+Services. After being named a Visionary for three consecutive years, Juniper Networks is now a Leader in the latest version of the report and positioned furthest for “Completeness of Vision”. In addition to being a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Indoor Location Services, Juniper was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, with the highest scores in both for both “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision”. Juniper is the only vendor named a Leader in both of these Gartner Magic Quadrant reports.

According to Gartner, “Indoor location solutions use differing algorithms, techniques, frequencies and architectures to achieve the core functionality of the indoor location market, which is to provide the location of a static or mobile asset or person within 1 meter or 3 feet.”

Juniper provides a 100% standards-based indoor location solution delivered via a variety of cloud-hosted services that are tailored for specific use cases, including User Engagement (e.g., wayfinding and push notifications), Asset Visibility, Premium Analytics and Contact Tracing. Juniper access points uniquely converge Wi-Fi, IoT and a patented 16-element virtual BLE (vBLE) antenna array within a single device to maximize functionality while minimizing the need for costly overlay networks and battery beacons. Juniper also integrates with various ecosystem partners via open APIs to leverage other technologies like UWB and Lidar for additional location use cases.

“We are excited to see the Juniper Mist solution earn distinction in what many view as the preeminent analysis of both the wired/wireless access and indoor location spaces,” said Bob Friday, VP and CTO, Juniper Networks AI-driven Enterprise. “As more enterprises look to integrate user engagement, facilities management, proximity tracing, asset tracking and other location-based services with their wireless LAN infrastructure, Juniper continues to stand out from the competition with a fully integrated, experience-first standard-based solution with proven scale, performance and ease of operations.”

Juniper recently+announced tremendous growth for the AI-driven Enterprise business, which includes wired/wireless access, indoor location services and SD-WAN driven by Mist AI. In fact, Juniper’s “Mist-ified” annual business doubled in 2021, with record Wi-Fi and access switching sales. And many customers are already getting the benefits of Juniper Mist for both indoor location services and wireless access, including a Fortune 100 retail chain helping users navigate with turn-by-turn directions; a global hotel superchain leveraging location services for building access, wayfinding and visitor management; a multinational technology company deploying location-based push notifications in its new global headquarters and multiple healthcare facilities that are optimizing patient experiences with wayfinding, asset location and IoT control.

This report is the latest in a series of Gartner recognition for the larger Juniper enterprise portfolio. In addition to Juniper being named a Leader in 2021+Gartner+Magic+Quadrant+for+Enterprise+Wired+and+Wireless+LAN+Infrastructure and 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, the company was also recognized as the only vendor in the Visionary Quadrant in the 2021+Magic+Quadrant+for+WAN+Edge+Infrastructure and was named a Challenger in Gartner 2021+Magic+Quadrant+for+Network+Firewalls.

