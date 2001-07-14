Remitly Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with New Chief Technology Officer

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced the appointment of Ankur Sinha as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Sinha will be responsible for leading Remitly’s technology strategy and teams with a focus on optimization of current platforms as well as ongoing innovation.

Sinha brings more than 20 years of world-class technology and leadership experience to Remitly, having worked on high-scale, high-performance products and transformative technologies in senior engineering and technology leadership roles at Google and Microsoft. He has a proven track record of successfully scaling technology and is passionate about developing teams and leaders.

“We have a bold strategy for Remitly’s business, and we have an enormous opportunity ahead of us. Ankur’s addition to our team as Chief Technology Officer will enable us to execute on that strategy and reinforce our commitment to our customers,” said Matt Oppenheimer, CEO at Remitly. “Ankur has a shared passion for Remitly’s vision, customers and people, and he embodies our company’s cultural values. ​​His extensive experience and cultural alignment will help us architect systems that will drive product velocity, quality, availability and security.”

“Remitly is a company that is not only hyper-focused on growth but also on impacting the lives of its customers,” said Sinha. “I’m honored to join the company as CTO and work alongside the team to continue transforming the lives of immigrants around the world. I have the exciting opportunity to build on Remily’s robust technological foundation and help usher the company through the next phase of its journey in a significant way.”

Current Chief Technology Officer Karim Meghji will transition into an executive advisory role at the end of February. The company thanks Karim for his years of service and empathetic leadership as they welcome Ankur into his new role.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants ​​send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner via its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app, which eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Since its founding in 2011, Remitly has worked to transform the lives of its customers by continuously innovating to solve key pain points and broaden its suite of financial services products to better serve immigrants across the globe. Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has offices around the world, including London, Kraków, Manila and Managua. For more information, visit Remitly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220228005236/en/