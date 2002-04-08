Century Aluminum and Ocean GeoLoop Partner on Carbon Capture Technology to Help with Goal of Carbon Neutral Aluminum Production

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company ( CENX) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nordural Grundartangi ehf (“Nordural” or “Grundartangi”), signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with industrial green technology leader, Ocean GeoLoop, for carbon capture at the Grundartangi plant in Iceland. The project has an ambition to reduce Iceland’s carbon emission by approximately 10% by deploying Ocean GeoLoop’s carbon capture solution.



“We are proud to announce this agreement with Nordural, aiming to reduce carbon emissions significantly by deploying our disruptive carbon capture solution. The end-of-pipe technology is planned to be assisted by the e-Loop, a horizontal hydropower unit, enabling electricity production utilizing the CO 2 from the aluminum process resulting in a self-energized carbon capture solution at Nordural,” says Odd-Geir Lademo, CEO at Ocean GeoLoop.

Ocean GeoLoop develops, pilots, and commercializes multifunctional environmental technologies for carbon capture, utilization, and storage. The GeoLoop carbon capture solution is characterized by several unique capabilities, as the CO 2 separation is 100% clean, can capture 100% of the CO 2 , and has no need for special adaptations based on the type of flue gas. The carbon capture process is expected to be assisted by the e-Loop, a proprietary, horizontal hydropower unit, enabling electricity production from low quality heat sources.

Nordural produces Natur-Al™ aluminum with one of the lowest CO₂ footprints in the world. With OGL, Nordural has the ambition to become a carbon neutral aluminum producer.

“We are excited at the prospect of being able to capture, use and store the CO 2 that our plant emits now. We are already far ahead of the curve in terms of carbon footprint, as all our electricity is renewable, but a successful carbon capture scheme would bring us to true carbon neutrality,” says Gunnar Guðlaugsson, CEO of Nordural.

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

