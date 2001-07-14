Exelon, Coalition of Power Companies Argue Before U.S. Supreme Court in Favor of Preserving EPA's Authority to Regulate Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a member of a coalition of nine utility companies that argued before the U.S. Supreme Court today in West Virginia vs. EPA in favor of preserving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authority to set standards to limit greenhouse gas pollution from power plants.

The coalition, along with EPA, several states and NGOs, seeks to affirm a lower court’s ruling in American Lung Association v. EPA. At issue is the scope of EPA's authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate powerplant greenhouse gas emissions, which Exelon and the other case respondents contend is instrumental in the power sector’s shift to relying on cleaner sources of electricity generation.

"We have made significant progress in our commitment to transforming the grid into a cleaner, more reliable and resilient energy system that meets the increasing electrification needs of our customers and communities," said Calvin Butler, Exelon chief operating officer and senior executive vice president. "As the climate crisis deepens, and as Exelon and its peer U.S. utility companies work toward ambitious clean energy goals aligned with stakeholder expectations, the EPA’s ability to establish a framework for sustained growth of low- and zero-carbon sources of generation will only become more important."

Over the next four years, Exelon plans to invest more than $25 billion in the electric grid across the company’s six utilities. Many of these investments will enable a cleaner grid of the future: transmission upgrades to support state and customer goals on renewable energy and electrification, EV infrastructure installation to encourage and support transportation electrification, and capacity and IT projects to support distributed energy resources.

The coalition of power company respondents in West Virginia vs. EPA includes Exelon, Consolidated Edison, Inc., Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, National Grid USA, New York Power Authority, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Puget Sound Energy, Inc., Sacramento Municipal Utility District and Seattle City Light. They collectively own or operate nearly 75,000 megawatts of electric generation-capacity from coal, oil, natural gas, nuclear, wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal and biofuel resources, and provide electricity service to a total service population of more than 40 million Americans. Exelon does not own or operate generation facilities.

The brief submitted by the coalition of power companies is available at supremecourt.gov.

