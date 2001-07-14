Citizens Financial Group Appoints Polly N. Klane as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) announced today the appointment of Polly N. Klane as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, effective April 4. Klane joins Citizens from Capital One Financial Corp., where she most recently has served as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. She will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun and will be a member of the Citizens Executive Committee.

Klane has more than 25 years of legal experience including with large, publicly traded financial services organizations and leading law firms. At Capital One she managed legal teams responsible for corporate transactions, corporate governance, securities, commercial banking, capital markets, intellectual property, treasury, cybersecurity, technology, and data privacy.

“Polly brings tremendous breadth and depth of experience with large financial services and technology-focused organizations,” said Van Saun. “She will add significant value to Citizens as a counselor and culture carrier, helping us drive our ongoing transformation as we seek to deliver sustainable growth and become a top performing regional bank.”

Klane assumes the General Counsel role from Malcolm Griggs, Citizens’ Chief Risk Officer, who had been overseeing the Legal Department. Griggs will continue in his capacity as Chief Risk Officer and member of the bank’s Executive Committee.

Active in a number of community and professional organizations, Klane earned her J.D. at Harvard Law School and undergraduate degree from Duke University.

