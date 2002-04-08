Yellow Corporation Recognizes 2021 Million Miler Drivers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) congratulates its drivers who, in 2021, achieved the milestone of driving at least three million miles without a single preventable accident.



“Huge congratulations to all our drivers who reached Million Miler status last year, and welcome to an elite and extremely impressive club,” said Tamara Jalving, Yellow Vice President of Safety and Talent Acquisition. “I’m incredibly proud of how our million-mile drivers embody our safety vision and truly act as safety leaders where they work and live.”

Yellow drivers who reached the 4 Million-Mile Safety Milestone are:

Rick Appelman – Road Driver, Atlanta, GA

Donald Cook – Road Driver, Allentown, PA

Marty Dotson – Road Driver, Phoenix, AZ

Alvin Jones – Road Driver, Memphis, TN

Ronald Mills – Road Driver, Charlotte, NC

Alvin Shortridge – Road Driver, Oklahoma City, OK

Scott Zahm – Road Driver, St. Louis, MO

Yellow drivers who reached the 3 Million-Mile Safety Milestone are:

Robert Bailey – Road Driver, Memphis, TN

Gary Barr – P&D Driver, Camp Hill, PA

Terry Bland – Linehaul Shuttle Driver, Chicago, IL

Edwin Bruno – P&D Driver, Bloomington, CA

Mark Chavez – Road Driver, Memphis, TN

Wilbur Conley – Road Driver, Dayton, OH

Steven Cook – Road Driver, Jackson, MI

Ronald Cooper – Road Driver, Indianapolis, IN

John Cuci – Linehaul Shuttle Driver, Chicago, IL

Steven Daybell – Road Driver, Salt Lake City, UT

Arlin Hagman – Road Driver, Minneapolis, MN

Tommy Harris – Road Driver, Jackson, MS

Randy Hartman – Road Driver, Nashville, TN

Michael Hilbert – Linehaul Shuttle Driver, Chicago, IL

Curtis McGregor – Road Driver, Dallas, TX

Reynaldo Medina – Sleeper Driver, Dallas, TX

Daniel Monroe – Sleeper Driver, Dallas, TX

Donald O’Brien – Road Driver, Lincoln, IL

Michael O'Neil – Road Driver, Chicago, IL

Todd Rowley – Road Driver, Spokane, WA

Erwin Scholtz – P&D Driver, Tacoma, WA

Michael Schommer – Road Driver, Chicago, IL

Donald Schultz – Road Driver, Indianapolis, IN

Mark Sosler – Road Driver, Oklahoma City, OK

Joe Stafford – Road Driver, Nashville, TN

Timothy Swindell – Linehaul Driver, Denver, CO

Terry Tyler – Sleeper Driver, Chicago, IL

James Young – Road Driver, South Bend, IN

John Zajac – Road Driver, Cleveland, OH



“Congratulations to these drivers who achieved the absolutely incredible in driving three– and four–million miles SAFELY for Yellow,” said Darren Hawkins, Yellow CEO. “The leadership, dedication and laser-focus on safety required to attain Million Miler status is significant, and I’m proud to have these drivers on our team. We have the best truckers in the industry who know how to get the job done safely for our communities and our customers.”

Since 2008, more than 325 Yellow drivers have achieved a safe driving milestone of 3,000,000 miles or more. In the past decade, 8 drivers have had the distinction of achieving 5,000,000 safe driving miles.

“Truckers are heroes, and our Yellow drivers who have racked up millions of safe driving miles are next-level heroic and setting the industry standard in safety,” said Jalving.

To learn more and see other Yellow Million Miler drivers, please visit: https://www.myyellow.com/us/en/about-us/safety/million-mile-drivers.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, whose principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics.

Please visit our website at www.myyellow.com for more information.