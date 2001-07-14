Quanterix Corporation Garners Five Best Places to Work Awards from Comparably

Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced it has been recognized by leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, Comparably, in its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards. Based on more than 1,000 ratings and 40 participants within Quanterix, the company amassed awards in the following five categories: Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Women, Best Company Culture, Best Company Happiness and Best Company Compensation.

“Every day, our diverse group of employees come together to propel our precision health mission forward, and I remain in awe of their passion, dedication and commitment,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix. “These five awards hold particularly special meaning because they were determined and voted on by this extraordinary group. As our company continues to grow and acquire more exceptional talent, fostering an inclusive workplace environment where everyone feels safe, empowered and valued will remain a top priority.”

Comparably has the most comprehensive data on what it’s like to work at organizations, with more than 15 million ratings on 70,000 companies. Its 2021 Best Places to Work Awards were derived from sentiment ratings and feedback provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (March 22, 2020 through March 22, 2021) about their CEO’s leadership, along with insights into their work environment.

“We are extremely proud to receive recognition in the vitally important areas of culture, happiness and compensation, and for creating an environment where female and diverse employees can flourish. We look forward to continuing to seek out opportunities that enable our team to grow and feel supported,” said Denise Chittick, SPHR, Chief People Officer, Quanterix.

For more information, visit Quanterix’ Comparably profile at www.comparably.com%2Fcompanies%2FQuanterix.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For highly-cited workplace culture and compensation studies, including Comparably's annual Workplace Culture Awards: www.comparably.com%2Fnews.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

