West Names President and CEO Eric M. Green as Chair of the Board

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced Eric M. Green, President and CEO, will assume the additional responsibility of Chair of the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of West's next Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which is expected to be May 24, 2022. Mr. Green will succeed Patrick Zenner, who will retire from the Company's Board at that time.

"Eric has successfully led the company since 2015, while advancing the Company's mission and increasing shareholder value," said Patrick Zenner, Chair of the Board, West. "I am confident that Eric will lead the Board with the collaborative style and strategic, operating mindset demonstrated over his tenure as CEO. He has effectively navigated the organization to meet the ongoing challenges of the pandemic while advancing the focus on innovative, high-quality products and solutions to meet customer demand. Moreover, he continues to pursue sustainable and responsible business practices that serve all our stakeholders in the healthcare industry."

In addition to Mr. Green's appointment, West has also announced that Paolo Pucci will serve as the Lead Independent Director for the Board, effective at the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Aligned to West's corporate governance principles, when the Chair and role of CEO are combined, the Board will appoint a Lead Independent Director. Mr. Pucci will be the primary liaison between Mr. Green and the Board with ability to call and lead independent sessions with the Board.

"Pat has been an instrumental member of our Board of Directors for the past 20 years and in that time has been an outstanding leader, visionary and champion for West and our communities across the globe," commented Eric M. Green, President and CEO. "We would like to extend our appreciation to Pat for his long-standing commitment and unrelenting dedication as Chair to our Board and West. At the same time, I congratulate Paolo on his new role as I am honored to extend my executive responsibilities and serve as Chair of the Board of Directors."

About Eric M. Green

Mr. Green has served as West's President and Chief Executive Officer since April 2015. As CEO, Mr. Green leads approximately 10,000 team members focused on the mission to contain and deliver injectable therapies that improve patients' lives. Prior to joining West, Mr. Green served as Executive Vice President and President for the Research Markets business unit for Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, where he gained extensive international experience, serving in a number of regional, commercial and operational leadership roles over his more than 20-year career.

About Paolo Pucci

Mr. Pucci is the retired Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of targeted therapeutics. Before joining ArQule in 2008, Mr. Pucci worked at Bayer A.G., where he served in a number of leadership capacities including Senior Vice President of the Global Specialty Medicine Business Unit and was a member of the Bayer Pharmaceuticals Global Management Committee. Before Bayer, Mr. Pucci held positions of increasing responsibility with Eli Lilly and Company, culminating with his appointment as Managing Director, Eli Lilly Sweden AB. Mr. Pucci previously served on the Board of Directors for Dyax Inc., Algeta ASA, New Link Genetics Inc. and was also Lead Independent Director at Trillium Therapeutics Inc. until it was acquired by Pfizer Inc. in November 2021. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of publicly held life sciences companies Merus N.V. and Replimune Group Inc. as well as privately held Tarus Therapeutics Inc..

Forward-Looking Statements

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com .

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

