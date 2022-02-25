AbbVie Provides Update Regarding SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease in the U.S.

PR Newswire

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended its review period for SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa) for the treatment of moderate to severe Crohn's disease in patients 16 years and older.

The FDA has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date by three months to review additional data submitted by AbbVie, including information about the on-body injector, for this new proposed indication. Currently approved indications for SKYRIZI are not affected by this extension.

SKYRIZI was approved in the U.S. in 2019 to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Earlier this year, the FDA approved SKYRIZI to treat active psoriatic arthritis in adults.1

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization of SKYRIZI globally.

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit.1,2 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.2 SKYRIZI is approved in the U.S. to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, as well as to treat active psoriatic arthritis in adults.1 Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing.3-11

SKYRIZI U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information1

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

Moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).

Active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medication that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Allergic Reactions: Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of serious allergic reaction:

Fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure)

Swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat

Trouble breathing or throat tightness

Chest tightness

Skin rash, hives

Itching

Infections: SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including: fever, sweats, or chills muscle aches weight loss cough warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis diarrhea or stomach pain shortness of breath blood in your mucus (phlegm) burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal



Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medications that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?

SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI include upper respiratory infections, feeling tired, fungal skin infections, headache, and injection site reactions.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen.

This is the most important information to know about SKYRIZI. For more information, talk to your HCP.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

