Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Polaris Global Value Fund Buys FedEx Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, ALLETE Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Polaris Global Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, Flatex AG, Intel Corp, sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, ALLETE Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, The Siam Commercial Bank PCL, Cineworld Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Global Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Polaris Global Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bernard Horn's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernard+horn/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bernard Horn
  1. Crocs Inc (CROX) - 74,576 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
  2. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 38,800 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
  3. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 94,900 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
  4. Publicis Groupe SA (PUB) - 112,276 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
  5. Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 52,500 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $222.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 150,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Flatex AG (FTK)

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Flatex AG. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 114,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc (8309)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc by 222.96%. The purchase prices were between $3560 and $3959, with an estimated average price of $3812.98. The stock is now traded at around $4110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 130,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 85,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74.

Sold Out: The Siam Commercial Bank PCL (SCB-F)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in The Siam Commercial Bank PCL. The sale prices were between $122 and $134.5, with an estimated average price of $126.18.

Sold Out: KT&G Corp (033780)

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in KT&G Corp. The sale prices were between $79000 and $86600, with an estimated average price of $83575.8.

Reduced: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 49.24%. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $137.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 36,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Cineworld Group PLC by 24.06%. The sale prices were between $0.28 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.55. The stock is now traded at around $0.411900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 4,681,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Greencore Group PLC by 20.02%. The sale prices were between $1.21 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $1.307000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 1,963,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bernard Horn. Also check out:

1. Bernard Horn's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bernard Horn's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bernard Horn's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bernard Horn keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles