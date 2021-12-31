Polaris Global Value Fund Buys FedEx Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, ALLETE Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

New Purchases: FDX, ALSN, FTK,

Investment company Polaris Global Value Fund Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, Flatex AG, Intel Corp, sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, ALLETE Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, The Siam Commercial Bank PCL, Cineworld Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Global Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Polaris Global Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Crocs Inc (CROX) - 74,576 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 38,800 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 94,900 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39% Publicis Groupe SA (PUB) - 112,276 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 52,500 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $222.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 150,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund initiated holding in Flatex AG. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 114,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc by 222.96%. The purchase prices were between $3560 and $3959, with an estimated average price of $3812.98. The stock is now traded at around $4110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 130,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund added to a holding in Intel Corp by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 85,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The sale prices were between $49.35 and $57.8, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in The Siam Commercial Bank PCL. The sale prices were between $122 and $134.5, with an estimated average price of $126.18.

Polaris Global Value Fund sold out a holding in KT&G Corp. The sale prices were between $79000 and $86600, with an estimated average price of $83575.8.

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 49.24%. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $137.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 36,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Cineworld Group PLC by 24.06%. The sale prices were between $0.28 and $0.76, with an estimated average price of $0.55. The stock is now traded at around $0.411900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 4,681,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Global Value Fund reduced to a holding in Greencore Group PLC by 20.02%. The sale prices were between $1.21 and $1.37, with an estimated average price of $1.31. The stock is now traded at around $1.307000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Polaris Global Value Fund still held 1,963,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.