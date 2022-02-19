FAT BRANDS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In FAT Brands To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FAT Brands, Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) ( FAT).



On February 19, 2022, The Los Angeles Times reported that federal authorities have been investigating FAT Brands’ chief executive “as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering, and attempted tax evasion.”

On this news, FAT Brands’ stock fell $2.42, or 22.9%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

