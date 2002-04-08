DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation ( DALN) said today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. CST.



The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.



To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-867-6169 and enter the following access code when prompted: 215776. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CST on March 8, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on March 14, 2022. The access code for the replay is 7869676.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas' leading daily newspaper with a strong journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. Medium Giant is a media and marketing agency of divergent thinkers who devise strategies that deepen connections, expand influence, and scale success for clients nationwide. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email [email protected].

