DT Midstream Announces Stock Repurchase

DETROIT, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of one hundred twenty five thousand (125,000) shares of its common stock to offset an equivalent amount of common shares issued under its 2022 stock-based compensation program.



The repurchases will be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market. The repurchase program is expected to continue through the end of the current fiscal year unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

