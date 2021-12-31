Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oakmark International Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Samsung Electronics Co, Worldline SA, Sells Axis Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, Cenovus Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oakmark International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Samsung Electronics Co, Worldline SA, Axis Bank, Daimler Truck Holding AG, sells Axis Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, Cenovus Energy Inc, Samsung Electronics Co, Capgemini SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2021Q4, Oakmark International Fund owns 65 stocks with a total value of $26.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Herro's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+herro/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Herro
  1. Bayer AG (BAYN) - 19,083,882 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  2. Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 1,545,796,739 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33%
  3. BNP Paribas (BNP) - 13,703,105 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
  4. Allianz SE (ALV) - 3,876,395 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  5. Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 339,262,179 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
New Purchase: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63800 and $72800, with an estimated average price of $67454.8. The stock is now traded at around $66100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 5,866,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Axis Bank Ltd (AXISBANK)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Axis Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $651.1 and $845.1, with an estimated average price of $728.94. The stock is now traded at around $758.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 31,445,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Daimler Truck Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,893,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,147,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1991.24%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $105.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 37,184,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Worldline SA (WLN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Worldline SA by 166.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.84 and $68.78, with an estimated average price of $53.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 9,760,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Fresenius SE & Co KGaA by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,098,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Informa PLC (INF)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Informa PLC by 162.05%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.064000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,929,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,682,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,091,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Axis Bank Ltd (532215)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Axis Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $650.85 and $845.05, with an estimated average price of $727.76.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $175.8, with an estimated average price of $142.29.

Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $13.12 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Sold Out: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.15.

Sold Out: AMP Ltd (AMP)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in AMP Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.06.

Reduced: Capgemini SE (CAP)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Capgemini SE by 39.76%. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $216.4, with an estimated average price of $201.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Oakmark International Fund still held 709,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 21.98%. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.357000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Oakmark International Fund still held 103,828,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: WPP PLC (WPP)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in WPP PLC by 22.24%. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Oakmark International Fund still held 19,684,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA by 54.2%. The sale prices were between $96.96 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $125.37. The stock is now traded at around $125.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Oakmark International Fund still held 416,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.48%. The sale prices were between $1.1 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Oakmark International Fund still held 59,244,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Herro. Also check out:

1. David Herro's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Herro's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Herro's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Herro keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles