Oakmark International Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Samsung Electronics Co, Worldline SA, Sells Axis Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, Cenovus Energy Inc

- New Purchases: 005935, AXISBANK, DTG, RY4C,
- Added Positions: BABA, WLN, FRE, INF, NOVN, HEN, ABI, HM B, BN, QSR, RKT, SKF B, HOLN, VIPS, CSGN, SDR, CON, 035420, UPM, UHR, BAYN, RYAAY, PRX, SMIN, BXB, PUB, ORI, FME, CPG, OTEX, TCOM,
- Reduced Positions: MBG, CNHI, LLOY, BMW, GLEN, CAP, NWG, BNP, WPP, 7203, ROG, CFR, RR., ALV, TKA, AMS, ISP, BMRI, PRU, LBTYA, SAP, EXO,
- Sold Out: 532215, 09988, CVE, 005930, RYA, AMP,
For the details of David Herro's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+herro/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Herro
- Bayer AG (BAYN) - 19,083,882 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 1,545,796,739 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33%
- BNP Paribas (BNP) - 13,703,105 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79%
- Allianz SE (ALV) - 3,876,395 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 339,262,179 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63800 and $72800, with an estimated average price of $67454.8. The stock is now traded at around $66100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 5,866,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axis Bank Ltd (AXISBANK)
Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Axis Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $651.1 and $845.1, with an estimated average price of $728.94. The stock is now traded at around $758.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 31,445,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG)
Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Daimler Truck Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,893,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RY4C)
Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,147,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1991.24%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $105.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 37,184,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Worldline SA (WLN)
Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Worldline SA by 166.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.84 and $68.78, with an estimated average price of $53.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 9,760,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)
Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Fresenius SE & Co KGaA by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,098,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Informa PLC (INF)
Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Informa PLC by 162.05%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.064000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,929,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN)
Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,682,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,091,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Axis Bank Ltd (532215)
Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Axis Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $650.85 and $845.05, with an estimated average price of $727.76.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)
Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $175.8, with an estimated average price of $142.29.Sold Out: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)
Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $13.12 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.14.Sold Out: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)
Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.15.Sold Out: AMP Ltd (AMP)
Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in AMP Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.06.Reduced: Capgemini SE (CAP)
Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Capgemini SE by 39.76%. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $216.4, with an estimated average price of $201.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Oakmark International Fund still held 709,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: NatWest Group PLC (NWG)
Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 21.98%. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.357000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Oakmark International Fund still held 103,828,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: WPP PLC (WPP)
Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in WPP PLC by 22.24%. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Oakmark International Fund still held 19,684,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR)
Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA by 54.2%. The sale prices were between $96.96 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $125.37. The stock is now traded at around $125.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Oakmark International Fund still held 416,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.48%. The sale prices were between $1.1 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Oakmark International Fund still held 59,244,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of David Herro. Also check out:
1. David Herro's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Herro's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Herro's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Herro keeps buying