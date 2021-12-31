Oakmark International Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Samsung Electronics Co, Worldline SA, Sells Axis Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, Cenovus Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Samsung Electronics Co, Worldline SA, Axis Bank, Daimler Truck Holding AG, sells Axis Bank, Alibaba Group Holding, Cenovus Energy Inc, Samsung Electronics Co, Capgemini SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2021Q4, Oakmark International Fund owns 65 stocks with a total value of $26.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bayer AG (BAYN) - 19,083,882 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 1,545,796,739 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.33% BNP Paribas (BNP) - 13,703,105 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.79% Allianz SE (ALV) - 3,876,395 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 339,262,179 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63800 and $72800, with an estimated average price of $67454.8. The stock is now traded at around $66100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 5,866,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Axis Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $651.1 and $845.1, with an estimated average price of $728.94. The stock is now traded at around $758.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 31,445,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Daimler Truck Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $30.5 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,893,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $16.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,147,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1991.24%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $105.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 37,184,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Worldline SA by 166.94%. The purchase prices were between $45.84 and $68.78, with an estimated average price of $53.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 9,760,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Fresenius SE & Co KGaA by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $32.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 10,098,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Informa PLC by 162.05%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.19. The stock is now traded at around $6.064000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,929,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $65.55 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $70.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,682,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,091,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Axis Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $650.85 and $845.05, with an estimated average price of $727.76.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $175.8, with an estimated average price of $142.29.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $13.12 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.14.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $16.15.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in AMP Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.91 and $1.2, with an estimated average price of $1.06.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Capgemini SE by 39.76%. The sale prices were between $175.15 and $216.4, with an estimated average price of $201.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Oakmark International Fund still held 709,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in NatWest Group PLC by 21.98%. The sale prices were between $2.08 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $2.23. The stock is now traded at around $2.357000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Oakmark International Fund still held 103,828,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in WPP PLC by 22.24%. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Oakmark International Fund still held 19,684,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA by 54.2%. The sale prices were between $96.96 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $125.37. The stock is now traded at around $125.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Oakmark International Fund still held 416,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 30.48%. The sale prices were between $1.1 and $1.47, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Oakmark International Fund still held 59,244,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.