Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port Buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Steris PLC, Sells British American Tobacco PLC

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port Current Portfolio ) buys Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Steris PLC, sells British American Tobacco PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port. As of 2021Q4, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port owns 32 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MS Global Franchise Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ms+global+franchise+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,089,326 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 3,157,815 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT) - 2,990,071 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 540,350 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Visa Inc (V) - 941,466 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $240.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 507.37%. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $146.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 209,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 795,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $26.17.