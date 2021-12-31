Oakmark Fund Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, BorgWarner Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc

- New Purchases: WTW, BWA, TTWO,
- Added Positions: TMUS, FISV, ICE, MO, PCAR, CHTR, KDP, RGA, BKNG, HCA, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: BAC, SPGI, IT, CMCSA, NFLX, COF, GM, GOOGL, WDAY, MCO, ADP, EBAY, FANG, TEL, APA, KKR, SCHW, EOG, HLT, STT, AIG, CBRE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bill Nygren
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 219,815 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 12,643,100 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio.
- EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 5,918,563 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 3,587,000 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 6,069,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Oakmark Fund added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 49.25%. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $375.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Oakmark Fund still held 206,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.
