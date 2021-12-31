Oakmark Fund Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, BorgWarner Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells S&P Global Inc

New Purchases: WTW, BWA, TTWO,

WTW, BWA, TTWO, Added Positions: TMUS, FISV, ICE, MO, PCAR, CHTR, KDP, RGA, BKNG, HCA, AXP,

TMUS, FISV, ICE, MO, PCAR, CHTR, KDP, RGA, BKNG, HCA, AXP, Reduced Positions: BAC, SPGI, IT, CMCSA, NFLX, COF, GM, GOOGL, WDAY, MCO, ADP, EBAY, FANG, TEL, APA, KKR, SCHW, EOG, HLT, STT, AIG, CBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, BorgWarner Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark Fund. As of 2021Q4, Oakmark Fund owns 54 stocks with a total value of $17.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 219,815 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 12,643,100 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 5,918,563 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 3,587,000 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 6,069,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%

Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark Fund initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $123.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oakmark Fund reduced to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 49.25%. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $375.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Oakmark Fund still held 206,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.