Ramm Pharma Announces Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramm Pharma Corp. (CSE: RAMM) (the “Company”). On February 22, 2022, the Company announced that, for reasons set out in its news release of February 22, 2022, the filing of its annual audited financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2021, the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") would not be filed by the prescribed deadline of February 28, 2022 (the “Deadline”).



The Company was not granted a management cease trade order in connection with the delay in filing the Annual Filings, and the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, notified the Company that a cease trade order (“CTO”) will be issued after the Deadline for failure to file the Annual Filings. As previously announced, the Company requires additional time to file the Annual Filing and expects to file the Annual Filings before the end of this week which, when filed, will constitute an application to revoke the CTO.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

RAMM Pharma is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform. The company operates an established pharmaceutical and medical product business in Uruguay that has developed several medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products that have been authorized for sale and/or compassionate use in several Latin American countries. RAMM also has a pipeline of new products, including registered cannabis-based nutrition and specialized veterinary products, in various stages of approval and development, which are produced at the company's state-of-the-art, good-manufacturing-practice-certified cannabis formulation facility in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In Europe, RAMM's vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy, and include: a hemp cultivation platform; a large extraction and processing facility (in the final stages of commissioning) to produce an extensive line of cannabidiol formulations, APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and wellness products.

RAMM Pharma includes wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com

