Western Union Launches Digital Money Transfers with M Lhuillier

Western+Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and M+Lhuillier, one of the leading non-bank financial institutions in the Philippines, have expanded their partnership to offer Western Union money transfer services on the M Lhuillier mobile app - ML Wallet.

Receivers in the Philippines can now conveniently receive their Western Union money transfers into their ML wallets (available on both Android and iOS) by simply inputting Western Union's unique money transfer control number (MTCN) and other identification details into the app. In the coming months, customers will also have the capability to send money worldwide through the app.

The ML wallet is M Lhuillier’s official mobile app that allows users to also shop, pay bills, buy eLoad and withdraw money. The app serves as the online bridge for Filipinos who do not have access to banks or other financial institutions.

“Western Union provides a host of financial services that make an important difference in the lives of our customers and their families globally,” said Jeffrey Navarro, Head of Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei & Indochina for Western Union. “Today we are glad to expand our relationship with M Lhuillier offering customers added choices at their fingertips with the ML wallet and enabling them to move money in a way that is convenient to them. The world is on the move but interconnected through technology. We are proud to concentrate our efforts on bolstering our digital services, innovating and expanding to meet our customers’ changing needs.”

This digital collaboration broadens Western Union’s current offering with M Lhuillier, which already enables its services at more than 2,600 M Lhuillier locations nationwide.

“We are excited to advance our relationship with Western Union, now providing 24/7 convenient digital service connecting our customers across the country to their loved ones worldwide,” said Michael L. Lhuillier, President & CEO, M Lhuillier. “The most valuable innovation emerges from partnerships with like-minded companies and we are glad to expand with Western Union, driving our shared purpose of facilitating reliable and inclusive money transfers.”

For more information on how to download the ML Wallet app for free, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fmlhuillier.com%2Fml-wallet%2F

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About M Lhuillier

M Lhuillier, the Philippines’ largest and most respected non-bank financial institution, continues to uphold its promise of being the Bridge and Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino with more than 3,000 serviceable locations nationwide. It continuously seeks better and innovative ways to serve its community by providing fast, easy, and reliable financial services such as Kwarta Padala, Quick Cash Loan, Bills Payment, Insurance Plan, Money Exchange, Jewelry, ML Wallet, ML Express, ML Moves, and Telco and online TV Loading. Follow M Lhuillier Financial Services, Inc. on Facebook, or visit mlhuillier.com for more information. For inquiries, contact Customer Care through its toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252 or email [email protected]

